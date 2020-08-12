0x (ZRX) One Day Volume Tops $79.70 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. 0x has a total market cap of $333.05 million and approximately $79.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BitMart, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00144108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $209.24 or 0.01806962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00188317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00125284 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,994,632 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Koinex, Liqui, WazirX, FCoin, Huobi, Binance, ABCC, DDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Upbit, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Iquant, BitMart, Cobinhood, HitBTC, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Bithumb, IDEX, Ethfinex, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Crex24, Kucoin, Mercatox, C2CX, Radar Relay, Poloniex, AirSwap, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinone, Vebitcoin and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

