127,625 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Cloudflare accounts for 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $28,469,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cloudflare by 487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 333,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $4,755,682.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,972,330 shares of company stock worth $356,790,511 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.