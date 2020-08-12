16,209 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 148,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $349,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 7,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

