17,159 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

PPG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.04. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

