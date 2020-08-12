192,211 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,665.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,538,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,373,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,120,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.