21,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. 185,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

