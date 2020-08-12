21,583 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.31.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,647 shares of company stock worth $3,550,076 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.