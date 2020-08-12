26,671 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. VF accounts for about 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,267. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

