272,603 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 272,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 2.95% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 176,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,727. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

