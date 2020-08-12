31,400 Shares in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of Vapotherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $4,410,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter worth about $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $754.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -1.30. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

