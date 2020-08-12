323,312 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Acquired by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 323,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,269,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 4.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 687,213 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 3,764,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

