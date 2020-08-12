38,000 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CTSH stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,953. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

