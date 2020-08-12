3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. 48,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,927. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.