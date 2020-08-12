50,653 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.31% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.