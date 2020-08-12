58,498 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

