5AM Venture Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

5AM Venture Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.2% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 87,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

