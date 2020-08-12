5AM Venture Management LLC Has $85.81 Million Stock Position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

5AM Venture Management LLC cut its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,000 shares during the period. Aprea Therapeutics comprises approximately 18.8% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned about 10.51% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $85,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of APRE stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,039. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $639.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 120,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,001,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock worth $33,021,300 in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

