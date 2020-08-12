77,175 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pacira Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $7,366,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,130. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

