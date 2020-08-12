8,355 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Ecolab makes up about 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.22. 786,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,435. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

