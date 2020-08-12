8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Cap of $54.98 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $54.98 million and $35.43 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005968 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002954 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

