9,087 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

APD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.09. 4,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,147. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

