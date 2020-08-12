95,512 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 12,788,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,163. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.