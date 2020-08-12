A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.