AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 7,208,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

