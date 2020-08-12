AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.