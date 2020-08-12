Accel Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 421 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,025,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,703,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $771,000.

ACEL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

