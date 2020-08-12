Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.41. 21,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

