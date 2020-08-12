Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

