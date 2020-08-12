AdvicePeriod LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. 31,465,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,463,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

