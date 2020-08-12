AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 132,267 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 594,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,174,434. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.