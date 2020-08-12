AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,219 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.35. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,848 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,705. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

