AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 231,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,352 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 574,667 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.