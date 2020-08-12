AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,296 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,014 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

