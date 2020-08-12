AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360,458 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.55% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $174,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period.

IWY stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.50. 100,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,272. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $119.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

