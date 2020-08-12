AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 385,563 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,010. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

