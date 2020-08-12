AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 427,804 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,804 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $49,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.5% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,810. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

