AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,488 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 1,046,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,398,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 150.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

