AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,130 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 202,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

COP traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

