AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,154 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. 16,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

