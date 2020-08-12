AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,244 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

