AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 comprises 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 159.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $136.80.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.