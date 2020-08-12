AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of American Finance Trust worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

