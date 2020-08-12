AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. 248,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,487. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

