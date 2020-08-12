AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $313,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,773. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

