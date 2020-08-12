AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,163. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

