AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

