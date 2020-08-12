AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 193,664 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $101,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $224.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.