AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 229,364 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 14.74% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $91,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,709. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $59.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.