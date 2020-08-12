AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,590 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,715. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

