AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 291,422 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $85,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,396. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.